Chargers' Mike Williams: Posts 83 receiving yards
Williams recorded three catches (on five targets) for 83 yards in Sunday's 13-10 defeat at Detroit. Afterward, he told Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register that the Chargers were "being cautious" with the knee injury that limited his practice reps during the week.
Williams' snap count on offense wasn't immediately known, but he was shuttled in and out of the contest with his knee in mind. Despite the limitations, he ranked third in targets behind Keenan Allen (15) and Austin Ekeler (six) with tight end Hunter Henry (knee) out of the lineup for the first of many outings. As long as this is the status quo for the Chargers' passing attack, Williams will be the second or third option available to quarterback Philip Rivers.
