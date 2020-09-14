Williams (shoulder) snared four of his nine targets to the tune of 69 receiving yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Bengals.

Williams led the team in targets, but most of those came on errant deep throws throughout the first half. The big-bodied wideout did manage to narrowly come down with a touchdown reception on the second-to-last possession in the fourth quarter, and was clearly a designed target on a number of red zone plays throughout the contest, but it was ultimately just a ho-hum contest for the 25-year-old. The fact Williams even managed to play at all is a minor miracle as it was reported only two weeks ago the wide receiver could miss up to a month after spraining his shoulder during training camp. It certainly didn't seem to be a limiting factor Sunday, although it's possible the Chargers could feature Williams even more in future weeks after he successfully made it through the contest without aggravating the injury.