Chargers' Mike Williams: Practices fully Thursday
Williams (knee) practiced fully Thursday.
Williams was limited at practice Wednesday, but his return to full participation Thursday puts the Chargers' starting wideout in line to play Sunday against the Raiders, who have lost four straight contests heading into Week 16. After going 11 games without a TD to start the season, Williams who made 11 trips to the end zone in 2018 -- has hit paydirt in back-to-back outings. Now that he's back in scoring mode, the 2017 first-rounder's fantasy outlook is on the upswing in advance of his team's final two regular-season games.
