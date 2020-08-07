Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor suggested Williams will be a frequent target of deep passes, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Taylor said 50-50 jump balls are "more like 70-30 or 80-20" when thrown to the 6-foot-4 Williams. It's widely expected that the Chargers will run the ball more as they transition from Philip Rivers to Taylor and Justin Herbert at QB, but there should still be room for Williams to get a few downfield looks per game. While the Chargers also need to feed Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Hunter Henry, their shaky depth at the skill positions could lead to the top four players handling a dominant share of the targets.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Gets fifth year•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Will rest knee during offseason•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Quiet finish to season•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Can't keep touchdown streak going•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Limited at practice•