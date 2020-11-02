Williams recorded five receptions on eight targets for 99 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 against the Broncos.

Williams bounced back from a one-catch performance in Week 7 to provide a number of big plays. The most notable came on a 24-yard one-handed touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone. He also added a 36-yard reception and was tackled at the two-yard line, falling just short of a multi-touchdown performance. Williams has been extremely inconsistent through six games, recording under 20 yards in three games and over 65 yards in the other three. He'll look to build on this strong performance in Week 9 in a matchup against the Raiders.