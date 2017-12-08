Williams (knee) was a full practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the

Williams' ability to log a full practice Friday on the heels of limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday suggests he should be able to return after missing just one game. If so, he'll likely continue in a limited role sharing snaps with Travis Benjamin behind Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams. The rookie first-round pick may not have a shot at a major role until next year.