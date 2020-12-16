Williams (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Raiders after being listed as limited on Tuesday and Wednesday's practice estimates.

The same applies to fellow wideout Keenan Allen (hamstring), with the duo's Week 15 status bound to be confirmed upon the release of the Chargers' inactives prior to Thursday's 8:20 ET kickoff. If Williams, who logged just two snaps this past Sunday against the Falcoins, is limited or out, added opportunities would be available for Tyron Johnson.