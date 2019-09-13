Chargers' Mike Williams: Questionable for Week 2
Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Detroit.
After back-to-back DNPs to start the week, Williams took part in Friday's practice as he works through a knee injury. His status for Week 2 won't be revealed until approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Even if Williams is available, the Chargers have wide receivers Travis Benjamin and Dontrelle Inman on hand to pick up the slack in the passing game.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: On practice field Friday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Misses another practice•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Week 2 status cloudy•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Getting knee looked at•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Appears fine after premature exit•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Exits game with knee injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sleepers: Week 2 reinforcements
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 2, plus offers...
-
Week 2 RB Preview: Mixon expectations
Heath Cummings tells you what he expects from Joe Mixon,gives his top DFS plays and more.
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...