Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Detroit.

After back-to-back DNPs to start the week, Williams took part in Friday's practice as he works through a knee injury. His status for Week 2 won't be revealed until approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Even if Williams is available, the Chargers have wide receivers Travis Benjamin and Dontrelle Inman on hand to pick up the slack in the passing game.

