Chargers' Mike Williams: Quick exit in preseason loss
Williams failed to bring in his only target in Sunday's preseason loss to the Saints.
The Chargers gave most of their first-team offense only token snaps, so Williams had little chance to make an impact. The third-year wideout is widely anticipated to take a big step forward in 2019, and any extended absence from Keenan Allen (ankle) would only heighten the expectations around Williams.
