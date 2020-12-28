Williams caught four of 10 targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Broncos.

With Keenan Allen (hamstring) sidelined, Williams led the Chargers in receiving yards and tied Stephen Anderson for the lead in catches, but it was still an overall mediocre performance given his season-high target volume. Williams also hasn't found the end zone since Week 11, a slump he'll look to snap in the Chargers' finale next week against a Kansas City team that could be resting key personnel after clinching the AFC's No. 1 seed.