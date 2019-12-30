Chargers' Mike Williams: Quiet finish to season

Williams caught two of five targets for 38 yards in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

Williams joined the Titans' A.J. Brown as one of only two players to record over 1,000 receiving yards while catching 55 or fewer passes on the season, finishing the campaign with 49 receptions, 1,001 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Though his touchdowns were down dramatically from the year prior, Williams' emergence as a dangerous downfield threat was a welcome development for Los Angeles. Still, the 2017 first-round pick was essentially "only" a deep-ball specialist, falling behind the likes of Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler in terms of intermediate and underneath targets. Heading into 2020, the big-bodied wideout is unlikely to have as much difficulty crossing the goal line as he did in 2019, but better health from another red-zone threat in tight end Hunter Henry -- as well as uncertainty at quarterback, if Philip Rivers doesn't return -- could work against Williams' chances of reaching double-digit touchdowns again.