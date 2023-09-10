Williams (head) returned to Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Williams was evaluated for a head injury earlier in the contest, but the wideout has been cleared to return to the field and will thus reclaim his key role in the Chargers offense versus Miami.
