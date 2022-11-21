Williams (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Williams got up limping after making a tiptoeing catch along the sideline in the first half, so it's likely that he aggravated his ankle injury on that play. He had been out since spraining his ankle in Week 7. That sideline grab went for a gain of 15 on Williams' only target prior to his exit.
