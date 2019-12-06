Play

Chargers' Mike Williams: Ready for Week 14

Williams (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Jacksonville.

For the second week in a row, Williams' practice reps were capped due to a knee injury, but it won't impact his game-day viability. In fact, he's coming off a career-best performance (117 receiving yards) against a tough Broncos defense. He'll look to keep up the pace against a Jags unit that has allowed 8.3 yards per target and eight touchdowns to wide receivers in 12 contests this season.

