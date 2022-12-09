Williams (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Williams has been cleared to return after logging full practice sessions Thursday and Friday. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver has appeared in only one game since Week 7, and he re-injured his ankle in that Week 11 cameo against Kansas City. The lack of injury designation means fantasy managers can start Williams with confidence without having to worry about a last-minute replacement when he takes on the Dolphins on SNF.