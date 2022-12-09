Williams (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Williams will be back in action this weekend after logging full practice sessions Thursday and Friday. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver has appeared in only one game since Week 7, and he re-injured his ankle in that brief Week 11 cameo against Kansas City. The lack of injury designation means fantasy managers can start Williams with confidence without having to worry about a last-minute replacement when he takes on the Dolphins on Sunday night.