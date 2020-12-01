Williams caught three of his five targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills.

While Williams saw more offensive snaps (67) than Jalen Guyton (63), they put on a similar performance, both catching three short receptions. The receiver was simply limited on opportunities thanks to a talented Bills secondary. Depending on who matches up with Williams from the Patriots defense next week, a massive bump in yardage total might not be expected.