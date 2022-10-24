Coach Brandon Staley declined to speculate on how much time Williams might miss with his ankle injury, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Chargers are on bye in Week 8, which gives the team some time to evaluate the wideout ahead of a Nov. 6 contest against the Falcons, but at this stage, Daniel Popper of The Athletic relays via Staley that Williams seems likely to miss "weeks not days" with his ankle sprain. If that's the case, added WR snaps will be available for Joshua Palmer (assuming he returns from a concussion that sidelined him Sunday) and DeAndre Carter alongside Keenan Allen.