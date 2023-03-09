Williams (back) agreed to restructure his contract Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
The Chargers needed cap relief, and the restructures of Williams and Keenan Allen provided it. Williams' salary conversion creates $5.46 million in 2023 cap space for Los Angeles. Williams was injured in a Week 18 loss to Denver and missed his team's playoff game against the Jaguars but should be healthy now.
