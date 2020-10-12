Williams (hamstring) is active for Monday's game at New Orleans.

Williams sat out Week 4 due to a hamstring injury suffered one game prior. In preparation for this contest, he followed a DNP/LP/LP practice regimen, after which Tom Pelissero of NFL Network noted Williams was "trending upward" toward a return. Indeed, Williams is back in the lineup Monday, but his in-game reps could have a cap in order to preserve his health. In any case, he'll aim to break through against a Saints defense that has given up 9.6 YPT and four touchdowns to wide receivers this season.

