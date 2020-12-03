Williams (non injury-related) practiced fully Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Williams missed practice Wednesday for a non-injury reason, but his return to a full session Thursday indicates that he's good to go for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Williams, who caught three of his five targets for 26 yards in this past Sunday's loss to the Bills, has been a hit-or-miss fantasy option over his last few games, but overall his floor is decent, as the wideout has averaged 3.2 catches and 52.9 yards to go along with four TDs in 10 games to date.
