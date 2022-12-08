Williams (ankle) practiced fully Thursday.
Williams was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through session, but Thursday's full practice puts the wideout -- who last played in Week 11 -- in a position to return to action Sunday night against the Dolphins. In the eight games Williams has suited up for this season, he's logged a 38/510/3 stat line on 60 targets and as long as he avoids any setbacks Monday, the 28-year-old should reclaim a key role in the Chargers' Week 14 passing attack alongside Keenan Allen, with Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter also candidates to factor in.