Williams (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's walk-through.
The wideout didn't practice at all last week, so his limited listing Wednesday represents a step in the right direction as Sunday night's 8:20 ET game against the Dolphins approaches. Per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, coach Brandon Staley indicated that Williams -- who last suited up in Week 11 -- is day-to-day at this stage. If Williams remains out or returns to the field in a limited fashion this weekend, added Week 14 snaps would be available for Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter.