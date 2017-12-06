Chargers' Mike Williams: Returns to limited practice
Williams (knee) will be limited at Wednesday's practice, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Williams was held out of practice all last week and ruled out Friday for Sunday's eventual 19-10 win over the Browns. His return to practice Wednesday suggests his bone bruise has at least partially healed, but the Chargers may want to see the rookie log a full session before clearing him to play in a game. Williams played 55 percent of the snaps on offense in a blowout win of the Bills in Week 11, but his snap count fell shy of the 40-percent mark in each of his other five appearances.
