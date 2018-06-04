Williams (hamstring) was back on the field for Monday's OTA session, Eric Williams of ESPN reports.

Williams missed a handful of practices last week while dealing with a hamstring strain, but as expected, it was nothing overly serious. He was already back on the field Monday and should be good to go moving forward barring any sort of setback. Williams heads into the upcoming campaign battling for a depth role behind the likes of Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin.

