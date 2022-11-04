Williams (ankle) and Keenan Allen (hamstring) will both miss Sunday's game against the Falcons, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports.

Though the Chargers were on bye last week, both of the team's top wideouts will be unavailable Sunday. It's unclear when Williams, who is dealing with a high ankle sprain, might return to action, but with Allen also sidelined, Joshua Palmer figures to serve as the team's top WR target in Week 9, with DeAndre Carter (illness/questionable) a candidate to see added work if he plays this weekend, while Michael Bandy and Jason Moore are on hand in reserve.