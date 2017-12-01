Chargers' Mike Williams: Ruled out Sunday
Williams (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Williams was unable to practice in any capacity this week after suffering a bone bruise in his right knee shortly before the Chargers' Thanksgiving Day win over the Cowboys. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has been classifying Williams as day-to-day, but the rookie will need to get back on the practice field in some capacity next week to ensure his absence doesn't extend beyond Sunday. Williams' unavailability in Week 13 could open up a few extra targets for complementary wideouts Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin.
