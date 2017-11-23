Chargers' Mike Williams: Ruled out with knee injury
Williams (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's game in Dallas.
The Chargers didn't waste any time downgrading Williams from questionable to out, indicating his knee injury may be a serious one. During his ride to the locker room, his right leg was extended in front of him, so the medical staff wasn't taking any chances with the rookie wideout from the outset. Expect the Chargers to touch on the ailment in due time.
