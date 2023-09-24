Williams is slated to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the knee injury he suffered in the Chargers' 28-24 win over the Vikings on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, Williams rode a cart to the bus at U.S. Bank Stadium following the contest with his left leg in a brace. If the wideout is forced to miss time beyond Week 3, Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston would see added opportunities going forward alongside Keenan Allen. Prior to his exit Sunday, Williams caught seven of his eight targets for 121 yards and a TD.