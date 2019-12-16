Chargers' Mike Williams: Scores for second straight game

Williams caught four of nine targets for 71 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Vikings.

Williams finished behind only Keenan Allen in targets, receptions, and receiving yardage. He gave his team its only lead of the game with a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter, giving him two in as many weeks after going the first 12 games without a score. Williams also broke off a gain of at least 35 yards for the seventh straight game and will look to continue his breakout season in a favorable matchup next Sunday against the Raiders.