Williams caught four of seven targets for 72 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-28 win over the Jets.
Williams created one of the highlights of the game in the second quarter when he caught a pass across the middle and broke through defenders before racing for a 39-yard touchdown. He has now surpassed 70 yards in four of the last six games and has four touchdowns in that span. Williams seems to be developing beyond the feast-or-famine label he had earned over the last few seasons thanks to his improving rapport with Justin Herbert, and the duo will have a chance to continue its recent success in next Sunday's matchup with the Bills.
