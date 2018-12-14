Chargers' Mike Williams: Scores three touchdowns in win
Williams caught seven of his nine targets for 76 yards and two touchdowns in the 29-28 win over the Chiefs on Thursday. He also caught the game-winning two-point conversation, and carried the ball once for 19 yards and a touchdown.
It was a coming out party for the 2017 No. 7 overall pick as Williams immediately became the primary target once Keenan Allen left in the second quarter due to a hip injury. Two red zone touchdowns, the latter of which brought the Chargers within one point with four seconds remaining, put an exclamation point on what has been a resounding comeback campaign for the second-year receiver, punctuated by a go-ahead two-point reception. All those superlatives don't do justice for Williams' lone run of the evening, which saw the 6-foot-4 receiver burst through the hole on a jet sweep, showing a nifty amount of agility and power to careen in for his first career rushing touchdown. Williams has easily ascended to the Chargers' best option in the red zone, particularly with the likes of Melvin Gordon (knee) and Austin Ekeler (neck/concussion) on the sidelines, and he could see an even more prominent role in the coming weeks if Allen's injury proves to be serious.
