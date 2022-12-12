Williams caught all six of his targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in the 23-17 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Williams missed the previous two games due to an ankle injury, but the big-bodied target looked like his regularly destructive self against an overmatched Dolphins secondary. The 28-year-old had multiple receptions of 20-plus yards including a 55-yard strike from Justin Herbert to set up a field goal in the third quarter, but Williams' most impressive reception was easily his second-quarter TD catch which saw the big target nimbly tap his toes in the back of the end zone. Sunday marked the first time since Week 1 that Williams and Keenan Allen played and finished the contest together, a fact that could pose questions for defenses the rest of the season as the Chargers continue their playoff push.