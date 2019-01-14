Chargers' Mike Williams: Season-high target count in loss
Williams hauled in five of 11 targets for 68 yards Sunday in the Chargers' 41-28 loss to the Patriots in the divisional round.
The target total led the way for the Chargers and represented a career high for Williams, who has frequently ranked behind top wideout Keenan Allen in looks throughout his sophomore season. Considering the Chargers trailed by four touchdowns at halftime, the team's passing numbers were more inflated than normal, but Williams' 21.5 percent target share was still sizable even after accounting for game flow. After tallying 10 touchdowns during the regular season and seeing his role grow in the postseason, Williams looks to be on an upward trajectory as the 2019 campaign approaches.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Key two-point conversion grab•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Finds paydirt in win•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Disappointing in loss•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Scores three touchdowns in win•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Snags three passes•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Catches three passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy football rankings, divisional
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...
-
Early 2019 Non-PPR Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first non-PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...