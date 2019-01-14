Williams hauled in five of 11 targets for 68 yards Sunday in the Chargers' 41-28 loss to the Patriots in the divisional round.

The target total led the way for the Chargers and represented a career high for Williams, who has frequently ranked behind top wideout Keenan Allen in looks throughout his sophomore season. Considering the Chargers trailed by four touchdowns at halftime, the team's passing numbers were more inflated than normal, but Williams' 21.5 percent target share was still sizable even after accounting for game flow. After tallying 10 touchdowns during the regular season and seeing his role grow in the postseason, Williams looks to be on an upward trajectory as the 2019 campaign approaches.