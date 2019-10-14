Chargers' Mike Williams: Sees double-digit targets

Williams caught five of his 10 targets for 72 yards in the 24-17 loss Sunday to the Steelers.

Williams briefly left the game in the fourth quarter with a lower-body injury, but was able to return on the team's final possession only to watch quarterback Philip Rivers drastically overthrow the clearly hobbled receiver for the game-ending interception. For a second consecutive week, Williams was the team's most targeted wide receiver, but the stunning lack of production from the 6-foot-4 receiver in the red zone has stymied what many prognosticators expected was supposed to be a breakout campaign. Instead, Williams is on pace to surpass his career high in receiving yards, receptions and targets, but is nowhere near his 10-touchdown total from the 2018 season.