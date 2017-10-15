Chargers' Mike Williams: Set to debut Sunday
Williams (back) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Look for Williams to be eased into the mix in his NFL debut, but looking ahead, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft brings plenty of upside to the table. At 6-foot-4, 218-pounds, Williams could make some plays in the red zone as the season rolls along, but for now he's competing with fellow wideouts Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin for looks in the Chargers passing game.
