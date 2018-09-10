Williams played a career-high 44 snaps on offense in Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Chiefs, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Williams took advantage with five catches for 81 yards on six targets, but he actually played fewer snaps than Keenan Allen (72), Tyrell Williams (62) and even Travis Benjamin (47). There was plenty of passing volume to go around in a game that saw Philip Rivers air it out 51 times on 82 snaps. While the production is at least encouraging, (Mike) Williams will have a hard time establishing week-to-week consistency if he's essentially splitting the No. 3 receiver job with Benjamin. A Week 2 contest in Buffalo should work more in favor of Melvin Gordon and the rushing attack.