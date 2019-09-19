Play

Williams (knee) was listed as full participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday.

With no limitations to begin Week 3 preparations, Williams has seemingly moved past the knee issue that rendered him a game-time call heading into last Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Lions. Williams handled his usual starting role in that contest and delivered a quality stat line, nabbing three of five targets for 83 yards. Given that tight end Hunter Henry (knee) is out for the foreseeable future and running back Melvin Gordon (contract dispute) continues to hold out, a healthy Williams could see his volume in the passing game increase in the games to come.

