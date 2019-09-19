Chargers' Mike Williams: Shakes off knee injury
Williams (knee) was listed as full participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday.
With no limitations to begin Week 3 preparations, Williams has seemingly moved past the knee issue that rendered him a game-time call heading into last Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Lions. Williams handled his usual starting role in that contest and delivered a quality stat line, nabbing three of five targets for 83 yards. Given that tight end Hunter Henry (knee) is out for the foreseeable future and running back Melvin Gordon (contract dispute) continues to hold out, a healthy Williams could see his volume in the passing game increase in the games to come.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Posts 83 receiving yards•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Still viewed as game-time call•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Game-time decision•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Questionable for Week 2•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: On practice field Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 3 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...