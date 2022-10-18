Williams caught just two of his six targets for 17 yards in the 19-16 win Monday over the Broncos.

Credit goes to second-year cornerback Patrick Surtain as the Chargers essentially gave up attempting to target Williams after a first quarter dominated by the young secondary player. The big-bodied target nearly came down with a spectacular toe-tapping catch late in the fourth quarter, but the would-be reception was about the only opportunity Williams had to make any impact Monday. Expect a better outing next week with a possible return of Keenan Allen (hamstring) on the horizon.