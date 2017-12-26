Chargers' Mike Williams: Shut out in win
Williams failed to record a catch in Sunday's 14-7 win over the Jets.
Williams did see three targets, but once again failed to make much with them. Injuries have largely hampered the 23-year-old's rookie season, turning Williams essentially into a red-zone specialist (four red-zone targets in nine games). At this stage in his career, being a red-zone specialist might not be a bad thing, but so long as the Chargers still have aspirations of a playoff berth, it's unlikely Williams will be put in a position to produce impressive fantasy numbers.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Catches one pass after two-game absence•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Will play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Questionable after full practice•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Returns to limited practice•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...