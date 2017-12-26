Williams failed to record a catch in Sunday's 14-7 win over the Jets.

Williams did see three targets, but once again failed to make much with them. Injuries have largely hampered the 23-year-old's rookie season, turning Williams essentially into a red-zone specialist (four red-zone targets in nine games). At this stage in his career, being a red-zone specialist might not be a bad thing, but so long as the Chargers still have aspirations of a playoff berth, it's unlikely Williams will be put in a position to produce impressive fantasy numbers.