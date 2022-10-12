Williams (illness) didn't practice Wednesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
The Chargers' first official injury report of the week will arrive Thursday, with the team facing the Broncos on Monday, but Williams' status is now worth tracking ahead of the contest. In Los Angeles' 30-28 win over the Browns in Week 5, Williams racked up 10 catches on 13 targets for 134 yards.
