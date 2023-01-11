Williams (back) didn't participate in Tuesday's walk-through practice.
Though he required assistance off the field when he exited this past Sunday's loss to the Broncos.,Williams appears to have avoided a serious injury. Williams was diagnosed Monday with a bruise on the left side of his lower back, and though he missed the Chargers' first practice of the week as a result, head coach Brandon Staley doesn't believe the wideout is in danger of missing Saturday's wild-card game in Jacksonville. According to Nick Cothrel of SI.com, Staley reiterated Tuesday that Williams is day-to-day and is expected to practice at some point Wednesday and/or Thursday to clear up any lingering doubt about his status heading into the weekend.