Chargers' Mike Williams: Snags five passes in dominant win
Williams caught five of his eight targets for 38 yards in the 54-24 win over the Bills on Sunday.
It took an injury to Travis Benjamin for Williams to finally see some noticeable action, and while he only averaged 7.6 yards-per-catch, it was nevertheless an impressive outing for the rookie. While Williams trailed both Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams in terms of snaps, the Clemson product still came away with the second most catches by a Chargers player, essentially acting as a big-bodied escape route for quarterback Philip Rivers whenever he was under duress. Should Benjamin miss any time, Williams could end up being an intriguing DFS asset thanks to his immense size and growing repertoire with Rivers, but he remains merely a long-shot option in standard leagues until he sees more consistent playing time.
