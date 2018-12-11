Chargers' Mike Williams: Snags three passes
Williams caught three of his six targets for 45 yards in the 26-21 win Sunday over the Bengals.
It's clear now that Williams has effectively taken over the No. 2 receiving role over behind Keenan Allen, as the second-year receiver has tallied 174 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the last four weeks compared to Tyrell Williams' paltry 50 receiving yards over that same stretch. The loss of Melvin Gordon (knee) hasn't created as many opportunities for Mike Williams as some might have expected, but his red zone presence is finally extending to all parts of the field making the 2017 No. 7 overall pick an intriguing start in the waning weeks of the regular season.
