Chargers' Mike Williams: Snags two touchdowns despite loss
Williams caught four of his seven targets for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-23 loss to the Rams on Sunday.
Williams tied for the team-lead in targets as the second-year wide receiver easily put together his best game as a pro. A spectacular diving touchdown reception in the first quarter appeared to leave Williams groggy, but he ultimately never missed a snap. While Williams might be the No. 4 wide receiver on the team's official depth chart, he's arguably the number two option behind Keenan Allen when it comes to pass catchers and has quickly emerged as a threat whenever he's on the field. Game script will likely dictate how much Williams is utilized moving forward, but considering the Chargers defensive struggles to date, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft figures to be an excellent fantasy option for owners savvy enough to invest in the 24-year-old after a rookie season decimated by injuries.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Catches first career touchdown•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: In line for more work•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Sets career high for snaps•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Solid in Week 1•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Impressive thus far in camp•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Finds end zone in preseason win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3