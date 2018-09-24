Williams caught four of his seven targets for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-23 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Williams tied for the team-lead in targets as the second-year wide receiver easily put together his best game as a pro. A spectacular diving touchdown reception in the first quarter appeared to leave Williams groggy, but he ultimately never missed a snap. While Williams might be the No. 4 wide receiver on the team's official depth chart, he's arguably the number two option behind Keenan Allen when it comes to pass catchers and has quickly emerged as a threat whenever he's on the field. Game script will likely dictate how much Williams is utilized moving forward, but considering the Chargers defensive struggles to date, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft figures to be an excellent fantasy option for owners savvy enough to invest in the 24-year-old after a rookie season decimated by injuries.