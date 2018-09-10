Chargers' Mike Williams: Solid in Week 1
Williams grabbed five of six targets for 81 yards in Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Chiefs.
Williams trailed only Keenan Allen in catches and yards among Chargers' wideouts Sunday, although Tyrell Williams caught a short touchdown pass. The second-year player had a nice training camp, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him take a step forward in 2018.
