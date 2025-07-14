Chargers' Mike Williams: Starts camp on active/PUP list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chargers placed Williams (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williams has been dealing with an undisclosed injury since minicamp last month. He was expected to be ready for training camp, but it's also worth noting that Williams can be activated at any time. There's been no indication that he's dealing with any sort of long-term issue. Williams turns 31 years old in October and is looking to rebound from a forgettable 2024 that saw him post a 21-298-1 receiving line across 18 regular-season games with the Jets and Steelers. In Los Angeles, Williams reunites with Justin Herbert after the two showed pass-game chemistry prior to Williams tearing his ACL three games into the 2023 campaign.
