Williams recorded eight receptions on 13 targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Titans.

Williams led the Chargers in targets and tied for the lead in receptions, but was ultimately overshadowed by the big performance of Keenan Allen. Nevertheless, Williams had a strong performance in his own right, though he was interestingly targeted primarily in the short areas of the field after posting an aDOT of 12.0 in 2022. That could be the product of a new offensive philosophy under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and will be an interesting trend to monitor in the coming weeks.