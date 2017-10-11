Williams (back) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that the team won't make a decision on Williams' Week 6 availability until later in the week -- presumably hoping to see the rookie wideout log a full practice for the first time. Lynn also mentioned that Williams will be on some type of snap count whenever he makes his NFL debut, Ricky Henne of Chargers.com reports. Williams has a real shot to play Sunday against the Raiders, but his path to a high volume of snaps and targets is far murkier. There's already a ton of competition for Philip Rivers' attention, with wideouts Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin joined by running back Melvin Gordon and tight ends Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates. Even if he weren't on a snap count, Williams likely would have a limited role at first.