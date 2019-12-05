Play

Chargers' Mike Williams: Still limited Thursday

Williams (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.

So far there's been nothing to suggest that Williams is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Jaguars, but it's worth noting that the wideout is the only Chargers player listed as having his Thursday practice participation listed as less than full due to an injury.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories